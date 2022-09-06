Skip to Content
City of Santa Barbara awarded for its financial reporting for the 2020-2021 fiscal year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2020-2021 year.

The certificate given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the Unites States and Canada (GFOA) recognizes the city's management of its accounting and financial reporting.

City Finance Director Keith DeMartini expressed excitement over the distinction.

"The city has made great strides in increasing the transparency and usability of financial and budget information in recent years and will continue to do so with future reporting enhancements."

The win marks the 34th year the city has received the recognization.

To view the fiscal year records click here.

