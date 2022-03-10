Day nine of SBIFF brings Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ninth day of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honors individuals who have enriched our culture through the motion picture industry.

The honorees for tonight are Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for their roles in "Being the Ricardos."

The Amazon Original, directed by Aaron Sorkin, displays the lives of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.

Those two roles are played by Bardem and Kidman, respectively.

For tonight's awards, Bardem will be walking the red carpet, but Kidman will be showing up virtually for the Q&A due to a lower body injury.

Fans are free to see Bardem's arrival outside Arlington Theatre around 7 p.m. while the Q&A begins at 8 p.m. inside the venue.

Fans may also buy tickets to watch the tribute in-person or virtually by checking with the Arlington Box Office or online at SBIFF.org.