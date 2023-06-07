Morro Bay Police Department introduces new Police Commander Mosqueda

MORRO BAY, Calif. – The Morro Bay Police Department announced the promotion of Sergeant Tony Mosqueda to Police Commander on Wednesday.

Mosqueda began his law enforcement career in May of 2005 with the Farmersville Police Department where he worked as a patrol officer, detective, and was promoted to Police Corporal in 2014.

In December of 2014, Mosqueda joined the Morro Bay Police Department and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in November of 2015. He was serving as the department's Range Master and Acting Commander prior to his promotion.

Mosqueda said, “I am happy to continue my career with the Morro Bay Police Department, serving the community and the men and women of this department.”

Outside of the office, Mosqueda and his wife and four children live in Atascadero. He enjoys barbecuing, watching sports, and deep sea fishing in Morro Bay.

A badge pinning ceremony will be held at Morro Bay Veteran's Hall on Wednesday, Jun. 14 at 2 p.m.