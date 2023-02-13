Controlled burn at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montańa de Oro State Parks to start Feb. 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Controlled burns to reduce wildfire threats at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks are set to begin Tuesday Feb. 14 through Mar. 3, according to California State Parks.

CA State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire teams will burn nearly 300 brush piles targeting diseased brush to reduce wildfire threats in the area.

The burn will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in the following areas in each state park.

Montaña de Oro State Park: areas near Camp KEEP and adjacent environmental campsites

Hearst San Simeon State Park: in the pine forest east of the intersection of Hwy 1 and Moonstone Beach Dr.

Morro Bay State Park: south of Quintana Rd on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Rd.

Any questions, concerns, or to learn more can be directed to San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat at (805) 927-2065.