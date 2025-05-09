Crews help with brush fire in Paso Robles Friday afternoon

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews helped with a brush fire that reached between one and two acres at 2:46 p.m. on Geneseo Road in Paso Robles Friday.

The fire burned uphill at a slow rate of spread and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Forward progress for the fire stopped around 3:40 p.m. and the fire was contained at 30% at that time, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Crews mopped up the fire for two more hours after the initial response, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

No structures were threatened, no evacuation orders were issued due to the fire and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available on this fire.