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Una persona en silla de ruedas fue atropellada ayer en Banning

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Una persona en silla de ruedas fue atropellada ayer a las 10:45 de la noche en Banning, donde un oficial de policía que se encontraba en servicio circulaba en su patrulla por la calle Ramsey, cerca del Freeway 10 y arrollo al hombre.

El policía permaneció en el lugar y brindó ayuda a la víctima hasta que llegaron los paramédicos que lo transportaron de urgencia al hospital, donde posteriormente fue declarado muerto.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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