Michigan man cleared of sexual assault after 35 years in prison

By
Published 10:22 am

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — A man who was accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in southwestern Michigan is out of prison after 35 years. Authorities agree that Louis Wright was wrongly convicted. They’re convinced after DNA testing excluded him as the perpetrator. Wright’s convictions from 1988 have been set aside at the request of the Calhoun County prosecutor and the attorney general’s office. The Cooley Law School Innocence Project says a false confession and no-contest plea caused his decades of incarceration.

The Associated Press

