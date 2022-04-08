Old Town Orcutt reacts to the unseasonably high temperatures

ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt residents and businesses are feeling the effects of the high increase in temperatures.

“It’s hot. I do not like it at all. I like the cold," said Orcutt resident, Edwin Martinez.

Local business manager, Teresa Pico with the Old Town Garden Center, adapted to the weather to help keep her plants healthy.

“We have to definitely do a little heavier water when we have this kind of heat coming," said Teresa Pico.

The Old Town Garden Center has been spot-watering daily to keep up with plants' needs and combat the high temperatures.

“We need to keep an eye on the plants because the heat can affect certain plants," said Pico.

The Whispering Tree Nursery in Orcutt has also increased their watering schedule.

“With the drastic change in temperatures from 70 to 90, some of my plants are a little vulnerable to the heat," said Juan Valentin Lopez at the Whispering Tree Nursery.

However, some plants are benefitting from the extra sunshine.

“It does help bring my plants back from slumber, back from dormant, so lots of my plants are very very happy, rooting in quickly. Looking all nice and fresh," said Lopez.

Some Orcutt residents are ready for the weather to cool down.

“I hope it gets colder. That’s all," said Edwin Johnson.