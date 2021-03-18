Skip to Content
Four injured in multi-vehicle crash at Cold Spring Bridge near Santa Barbara

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Traffic on Highway 154 slowed to a crawl near the Cold Spring Bridge after an accident Thursday morning. It happened around 8:14 a.m.

Construction in the area caused initial traffic and a rear-end accident occurred in the eastbound lanes. Four vehicles were involved and blocked both sides of the roadway. One car suffering major front-end damage, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people were checked out for injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire paramedics and AMR. One person was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries and the other three were determined to have minor injuries.

Both east and westbound lanes at the bridge were reopened by 9:46 a.m.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

