Goleta residents can expect traffic on Hollister Ave. Thursday due to SCE repair work

GOLETA, Calif. – Drivers should expect traffic delays on Hollister Avenue and Storke Road in Goleta throughout the day on Thursday due to Southern California Edison emergency repair work.

There will be an eastbound lane closure on Hollister Avenue from Santa Felicia Drive to Glen Annie Road, and a southbound lane closure on Storke Road from the Highway 101 overpass to Marketplace Drive.

The work starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to take between 16-18 hours to complete, according to the city's Public Works Department.

The city advised motorists to use alternate routes if possible.

The SCE repairs are a continuation of an incident that occurred on March 8, when a SCE circuit malfunctioned and caused a large outage in the Camino Real Marketplace and surrounding areas, the city said.