The Supreme Court challenges President Biden’s student debt relief plan

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Supreme Court challenged President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan this week in Washington D.C.

Some members of the court say the student debt relief plan is unfair.

If passed, qualifying student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of debt canceled.

Some students we spoke to from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo are also skeptical of the student debt relief plan.

“I’m not entirely sure how fair it is to people who've already paid off their student debt or people who are working and trying to take out as little student debt as possible," said Caleb Jensen.

How judges rule will also determine when pandemic-related student loan payments will resume.

Even if the relief plan moves forward, there will still be legal questions on states and individuals who may be allowed to sue the program.

Other students say this debt cancelation can help them start their life after college.

“I think it's a wonderful idea. I know that there are people who are trying to fight it right now, but I think it would be really big for people who are in college right now to be able to have that relief," said Joshua Salomon.

Justices will cast their votes in the coming days.

A final decision may take up to three months.