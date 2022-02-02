Atascadero man arrested for possession of firearm

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The Atascadero Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of a concealed firearm on Tuesday afternoon shortly after a fight broke out.

The police department began receiving calls shortly after 4 p.m. about a fight near El Camino Real and West Mall, according to Commander Robert Molle.

A caller reported that a man and woman had attacked a group of kids, and another caller said one person involved in the fight was hurt, according to Molle.

The participants of the fight ran away while police were still responding.

Witnesses said they saw a black Cadillac Escalade leaving the scene and officers stopped it on El Camino Real and Traffic Way, according to Molle.

Police obtained footage of the fight, which showed a 32-year-old man and a woman assaulting at least two people.

Officers say the suspects were in the stopped Escalade. Officers found ammunition and a stolen gun in the car.

The man was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and possession of stolen property.

He was transported and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The female was identified and released from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police at 805-461-5051.