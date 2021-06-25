20 Santa Barbara-based vendors work together to open combination pop-up shop

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — While there are plenty of people walking around downtown Santa Barbara every evening, retail isn’t what it once was before the pandemic.

In spite of this, a new pop-up shop recently opened on State Street and is providing people with a unique in-person purchasing experience.

Called the Locals’ Collective, this shop is a combination of 20 Santa Barbara-based businesses working together as one.

“We put this together so we could give local businesses exposure,” Locals’ Collective co-founder Mary Beth Larkin said. “Especially after this super difficult year.”

“A lot of us are small businesses and we wouldn’t be able to have a storefront on State Street by ourselves,” Locals’ Collective co-founder Anna Cardenas said. "So we came together to do this.”

Consumers can buy Anna Janelle Jewelry, (In)LARKIN, La Calle Studios, Cliq Chair, Menchaca Chocolates, RoHo, Santa Barbara Hives, Lineage Botanica, SB CBD, The Zen Roller, Notecards by Rita Barton Art, The Chaga Company, Goodos for Doggos and featured artists Rod Lathim, Haber Fine Art, Masha Keating, Marilyn McRae and more.

“We try to ignite all your senses, so you can see all the beautiful products,” Cardenas said.

“We have some great reality unique items and we have a great team here,” Locals’ Collective co-founder Fernando Vega said.

Especially after the past pandemic year, local shopping is critical for these vendors.

“We’re not Target, we’re not Amazon, we’re the small local community making things ourselves,” Cardenas said. “Putting blood, sweat and tears into our products.”

“Every time somebody supports our company, we’re literally doing a happy dance,” Larkin concluded.

Over the summer, the Locals’ Collective will also be partnering with several local charities to help give back to the community.

The pop-up shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Private shopping appointments are available upon reservation and you can also visit its website here.