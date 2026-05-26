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Un joven fue arrestado por chocar con un poste de la luz y un hidrante que derramo miles de galones de agua por la avenida 48 en Indio

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un joven de 20 años fue arrestado por chocar su conche con un poste de la luz y un hidrante que derramo miles de galones de agua por la avenida 48 y la calle Diamante en Indio.

La policía de Indio dijo que el conductor fue arrestado por manejar borracho, pero antes de llevarlo a la cárcel fue atendido en el hospital por las heridas que sufrió.

El accidente provoco dejar sin electricidad a casi 9 mil viviendas y negocios por varias horas, mientras los empleados de la compañía de luz instalaban un poste nuevo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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