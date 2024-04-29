Former NSA worker gets nearly 22 years in prison for selling secrets to undercover FBI agent

DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee who sold classified information to an undercover FBI agent he believed to be a Russian official has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison, the penalty requested by government prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore said Monday that he could have put 32-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke behind bars for even longer. He called the 262-month sentence “mercy” for what he saw as a calculated action to take the job at the NSA in order to be able to sell national security secrets.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.