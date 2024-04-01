What to know about next week’s total solar eclipse in the US, Mexico and Canada

North America is on the verge of another masking of the sun during a total solar eclipse. This one will last almost twice as long, with an even wider audience, than the eclipse that stretched coast-to-coast in 2017. Monday’s eclipse will make landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast and cross over Texas and 14 other U.S. states, before exiting over Canada. The moon will cover the sun, blocking sunlight for up to to 4 minutes, 28 seconds, depending on location. Practically everyone on the continent will get to see at least a partial eclipse.

