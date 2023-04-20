Yellen calls for better US-China relations as tensions rise
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will strike a conciliatory tone when she talks about U.S.-China relations. Yellen on Thursday will call for “cooperation on the urgent global challenges of our day” while supporting economic restrictions on China to advance U.S national security interests. The Treasury secretary plans to deliver a speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington that calls for improved relations between the two countries, which have seen increasingly strained relations after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. air space and since the Communist nation has grown its ties with Russia despite its continued invasion into Ukraine.