Yellen calls for better US-China relations as tensions rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will strike a conciliatory tone when she talks about U.S.-China relations. Yellen on Thursday will call for “cooperation on the urgent global challenges of our day” while supporting economic restrictions on China to advance U.S national security interests. The Treasury secretary plans to deliver a speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington that calls for improved relations between the two countries, which have seen increasingly strained relations after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. air space and since the Communist nation has grown its ties with Russia despite its continued invasion into Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.