A nice weather week ahead…

Pleasant weather conditions will prevail across much of the area Monday afternoon.

The May Gray we saw early Thursday morning is burning off. Temperatures are peaking in the mid to upper 60s near the coasts and upper 70s to low 80s inland. There are a few breezy spots, but the winds aren't quite as gusty as what we've seen in recent days.

Low clouds and fog will return Tuesday morning. The marine layer should burn off in the afternoon with temperatures trending a few degrees warmer, as high pressure continues to build in the region.

Wednesday, temperatures will really be warming up everywhere. Some areas near the ocean will be 4-8 degrees above normal with inland areas running 6-12 above average.

Onshore flow will be a tad stronger Thursday and Friday. The marine layer could be deeper and temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Wednesday.