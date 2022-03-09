Benedict Cumberbatch to be honored tonight at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is hosting its Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony tonight.

The honor goes the star of a film that is up for a dozen Academy Awards.

Tonight Benedict Cumberbatch will walk the red carpet.

He plays a troubled, yet charismatic rancher in “The Power Of The Dog.”

Cumberbatch, who was born in England, is up for Best Actor and fans sometimes don’t recognize him in the cowboy role.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes artists who have contributed to film by taking risks and forged their own unique path.

Previous recipients include Ryan, Any Adams, Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Festival fans may watch his arrival outside the Arlington Theatre on State Street for free around 7p.m.

They may also buy tickets to watch the tribute in-person or virtually by checking with the box office or at SBIFF.org

SBIFF is also inviting the public to a free screening followed by a Q and A with the film's director Jane Campion on Thursday at 2pm at the Arlington.

Thursday night the red carpet will be rolled out again for the Maltin Modern Master Award. It will be presented to Oscar winners and nominees Javier Bardem in-person and Nicole Kidman virtually due to an injury.

The festival wraps up on March 12th.

We will have coverage of tonight's tribute on the news tonight.