Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department prepares for new Coastal Guardians program beginning this summer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is getting busy preparing for a new learning program this summer.

The department plans to include family field trips, community service opportunities, preservation projects and more.

Managers say their hope is participants will learn how to preserve and protect the California coastline with enjoyable activities and adventures.

They say this experiential learning opportunity will include activities for all ages.

The new program is made possible through a $27,000 grant from the Coastal Commission's 2022 Whale Tail Competitive Grants Program to launch a new learning program.

The program will begin in June and run through April 2024.

Recruitment for participants will be conducted throughout August and September, and applications will be available at cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.

A portion of the funding granted will also be used to create an on-campus club for Fesler Junior High School students who will partake in "exciting activities" during lunch or afterschool hours, according to van de Kamp.

The Coastal Commission's Whale Tail grants are given for projects that focus on coastal and ocean education and stewardship.

