San Luis Obispo County

Mid-State Fair announces return of 2-Fer Tuesday this year

Brittany App
By
today at 2:35 pm
Published 2:52 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Season passes to the 2024 California Mid-State Fair will be available each Tuesday this May, according to an announcement Monday.

One adult season pass for $70 will get anybody ages 13 and up a second adult season pass for free while a youth season pass at $35 for children ages six to 12 will give a second youth season pass for free.

Children ages five and under will receive free admission to the fair each day while season passes allow for entry to the fair for all 12 days of the event from July 17-28.

Season passes are available for purchase every Tuesday in May starting on May 7 either online all day or at the California Mid-State Fair main office at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caleb Nguyen

