Gloomy Wednesday, heating up this weekend

Overcast skies blanket the Central Coast Wednesday as a large cold front pushes into the area from the north. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Expect 50s and 60s, minimal clearing and a wind chill factor to start and end the day. Other than some cloudy skies and mild temperatures, it'll be a pleasant evening for a run by the water!

A bright and warmer Thursday is ahead as high pressure builds in. This will bring dry air and offshore flow. We start the morning with cold temperatures but are fast to warm up. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Wear sunscreen and enjoy a nice game of pickleball!

The warming trend peaks Friday and Saturday. These are two great days to be out and about as were back to 15+ degrees above average! Most beaches rise into the mid to upper 70d and 80s appear inland! The heat is short lived as another small system knocks out temperatures down Sunday and into the first few days of February.