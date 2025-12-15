Skip to Content
Warming up Tuesday, tracking rain chances

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Warm and sunny weather continues this work week with temperatures into the high 70s and 80s.

Gusty northeast winds will pick up during the warm weather as well, especially midweek.

Dense fog is still possible this week in the mornings and evenings though marine layer strength will weaken with the offshore winds through Wednesday or Thursday.

High pressure holds through Friday when onshore flow returns for the weekend and temperatures drop into the 60s.

Rain is looking increasingly likely around Christmas.

