Warming Tuesday, pleasant Thanksgiving weather

Happy Tuesday! Its a cool morning, especially inland, where a Frost Advisory has been issued until 9am. Expect frost on your windshield and dangerous conditions for pets and plants. Temperatures will rise rather fast as strong winds occur into the evening. No Wind Advisories have been issued now, but likely some to pop up. Offshore flow will mean slightly warmer temperatures and fast clearing skies. Highs rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another chilly and frosty night is ahead.

Winds will still be quite blustery Wednesday as offshore flow continues. This is the warmest day of the week. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s, right near average. Skies clear out quickly and marine waters will be calm. Enjoy!

Onshore flow returns Thanksgiving and Black Friday and temperatures begin to dip. We stay dry these days, however clouds begin to increase ahead of our next rain chance. Timing looks to be Saturday night into Sunday, lighter rain amounts. This could carry into the first few days of December. Check in later in the week for more details!