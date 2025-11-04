Cool Tuesday, tracking rain chances and coastal flooding mid-week

Dense clouds blanket all beaches early Tuesday morning. Slow to minimal clearing is expected as more marine clouds fill the skies over night. Temperatures will be mild again, and minimal chances from the day prior. Winds will be light and waves are calm, for now. Enjoy a nice bike ride or walk by the beach!

The weather pattern shifts Wednesday as a cold front crossed over the area. Expect disorganized clouds and strong winds. Rainfall arrives by the afternoon for northern communities and closer to dinner near Santa Barbara. These will be scattered showers and will cause minimal impacts. Light rain is expected and minimal thunderstorm development. Areas south of Santa Barbara will likely stay dry, with rain chances only measuring up to 10%. Waves however, crank back up and may cause some coastal flooding. A High Surf Advisory is in effect 7pm Wednesday to 6pm Friday for west facing beaches. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for similar areas 4am Thursday to 2pm Friday. The forecast calls for 12-16FT waves which can easily capsize boats.

We dry out Thursday and Friday however the wake of the cold front will bring strong waves and winds. Winds will be the most impactful portion of this storm system, so any outside decorations need to be brought in! Wind Advisories are possible and sundowners are likely. Another chance of rain appears Sunday into next week.