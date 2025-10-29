Warm Thursday, cooler Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Slight cooling begins Thursday but temperatures will still be above normal, in the high 70s and low 80s.

Onshore flow will also return late Thursday.

Temperatures will cool to near normal by Friday with some partial cloud coverage. Halloween evening, temperatures will mostly be in the 60s.

Temperatures will rise a bit over the weekend, then cool back to fall-like conditions next week.

There is a 20 percent chance of light rain next Wednesday north of Pt. Conception.

The Ventura County Red Flag Warning and Heat Advisory will expire Wednesday evening. A high surf advisory has been issued for 3pm Thursday until 3a, Friday with up to 12 ft waves along our West Coast.