Cooling Saturday, gusty Sunday & heat next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool Saturday as high pressure exits and a cold front arrives.

The dry cold front will push gusty north winds through our region this weekend, peaking Sunday with advisories likely - gusts up to 50mph possible locally.

Skies will clear by Monday as a new high pressure system builds in. A Santa Ana Wind event is possible next week depending on if winds trend more north or easterly.

Temps will soar into the 80s and 90s for many areas by midweek.

We may cool slightly by Halloween but the latest data shows mostly sunny & 70 degree temps to last.