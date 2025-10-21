Misty & cool Wednesday, light rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cool and cloudy weather is moving in to create a gloomy & drizzly morning Wednesday.

There is also a chance for inland storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be dropping into the 60s and low 70s.

This cold system exits Thursday and gets followed up by high pressure, warming us up on Friday.

Another cooling system arrives from the northwest over the weekend though rain chances form that system have decreased with cloudy conditions expected Saturday.

For next week, a strong high pressure system will arrive on the west coast to warm us up to the high 70s and 80s. Santa Ana Winds could also pick up by midweek.