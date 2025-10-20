Cooler and cloudy week ahead, tracking dense fog and waves Monday

Dense fog has developed in northern communities early Monday morning. Expect a tough morning commute along major highways. Some marine clouds will appear near the south facing beaches just for a few hours or so. The additional onshore push will not only increaser clouds, it'll cool temperatures off. Expect 60s and mid 70s for the day, but noticeably cooler than the weekend. Still a great afternoon for one last beach day! High Surf Advisories are in effect for West facing beaches above Gaviota, starting at 9am and lasting through 9pm Wednesday. Expect a whopping 10-14FT sets! Rip currents will be dangerous, use caution!

More fog and clouds appear Tuesday morning. We cool further as most areas drop another 3-5 degrees. Clouds linger through lunch before a very slow clearing pattern establishes. Expect highs into the 60s and low 70s. Winds may be breezy at times but waves and fog will still dominate weather concerns.

Stubborn marine clouds and light drizzle are expected Wednesday. This is one of the coolest day of the week. A large low pressure system will set up in the Pacific Northwest and brings cool air with it. We end the week with a slight boost in temperatures and a dry pattern.