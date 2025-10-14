Skip to Content
Dry & cool Wednesday, rain totals & tracking winds

KEYT
By
Published 2:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif - Very light remaining showers are possible in some areas Tuesday but mostly dry conditions begin Wednesday.

About an inch of rain fell in most cities overnight - though parts of San Luis Obispo County got closer to 1.5 inches and some inland areas got over 2 inches.

Some clouds will linger Wednesday with temperatures staying cool and in the 60s.

Gusty northeast winds will pick up Thursday, especially for Ventura County.

Offshore winds will help temperatures rise into the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Onshore winds return Sunday, so clouds and cooling will return for next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

