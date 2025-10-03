Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny Saturday, tracking winds

KEYT
By
Published 3:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Gusty winds Friday will calm on Saturday as skies continue to clear.

A wind advisory is in effect Friday night for the south coast with gusts up to 50mph possible.

Winds will turn offshore Saturday so that will create mostly clear skies and allow temperature to warm slightly. Winds will start to decrease on Saturday as well.

Temperatures hold through Sunday before slight cooling early next week.

There is a light chance for rain late week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content