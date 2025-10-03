Sunny Saturday, tracking winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Gusty winds Friday will calm on Saturday as skies continue to clear.

A wind advisory is in effect Friday night for the south coast with gusts up to 50mph possible.

Winds will turn offshore Saturday so that will create mostly clear skies and allow temperature to warm slightly. Winds will start to decrease on Saturday as well.

Temperatures hold through Sunday before slight cooling early next week.

There is a light chance for rain late week.