Light rain chance Thursday, clearing Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Mild temperatures continue Thursday with clouds and moisture arriving into San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County creating a chance for light rain or drizzle.

South Santa Barbara County and Ventura County remain mostly unaffected by the Northern California rainstorms outside of some slightly below average temperatures and breezy winds at times.

Gusts are expected to pick up to advisory levels Friday and Saturday as low pressure moves east. That will also produce some northeasterly and offshore winds which will help create sunny skies in our region.

Onshore flow returns Sunday causing another cooldown to begin.

Low pressure drops south Monday with temperatures up to 12 degrees below normal possible.