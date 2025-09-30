Tracking winds and waves Tuesday, mild week ahead

Large waves are set to impact the west coast beaches Tuesday as the Narda spins more energy into the waters. Expect waves near 3-6FT and multiple beach hazard statements along those areas, swim with a lifeguard on duty! Temperatures will be chilly to start and will slowly warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds and the marine layer will linger for the first half of the morning. Winds will be blustery as we are in the wake of cold front number one and right in line with cold front number two.

Breezy winds and high waves will be the weather story for Wednesday. Temperatures hold steady and dense fog is expected to start the morning. Low clouds will produce misting and drizzle but clear quickly. A a few mid to high level clouds will stream through and it'll be a mild and pleasant evening.

We begin a slight warming trend Thursday and Friday. High pressure sets up off the coastline of San Fransisco and brings our temperatures back up to average, 70s and some 80s. This is short-lived as more cold fronts push past and bring us back down by Saturday and into the weekend. The long term forecast appears to be cooler than average.