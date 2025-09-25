Skip to Content
Fall-like Friday, rain chances & football forecast

Published 2:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will remain mild Friday, in the 70s, with low pressure creating cooler conditions and gloomy skies into the weekend.

There is a chance for rain over this weekend near Santa Barbara & Ventura. Drizzle is also possible amongst the strongest parts of our marine layer.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Gaviota coast Thursday night.

Another chance for rain will arrive from the north for Monday and Tuesday especially in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Drying and slight warming arrives late next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

