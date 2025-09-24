Lingering showers Wednesday, drying & mild week

A thunderstorm outbreak took place Tuesday night along the Central Coast and lit up the sky with lightning. Some heavier showers passed through bringing a decent amount of rainfall but all storms moved rapidly and most isolated thunderstorms only lasted 10 minutes or so. Thunder roared all night as intense rain fell over the ocean. We will see lingering thunderstorms for the first half of Wednesday morning in northern communities such as Paso Robles. The rest of the region will begin ti dry out. We still have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the day, however less impact is expected as most of the heavier showers arrives last night. Rainfall amounts measured in under a half an inch for most of the area, closer to a quarter in in Santa Barbara, just as expected. Highs Wednesday will rise into the 70s and 80s near the beaches and 90s inland. Winds remain light and a southerly swell increases in the coastal waters.

We begin to dry out Thursday. Expect areas of dense fog to greet us in the morning before clearing by the evening. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the coast and 80s inland. This begins our quick cooling trend as low pressure brings chilly air to the region. Winds will pick up and some advisories may need to be issued through the Gaviota corridor.

Friday into the weekend will be feeling like fall! We cool down into the mid 70s and some upper 60s near the beaches. Head out to the pumpkin patches or corn maze! We begin another small warming trend into next week.