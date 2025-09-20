More tropical showers ahead, Sunday Sept 21st forecast

A mostly quiet day with marine layer fog and just a slight hint of tropical clouds which stayed mostly to our east and south. We expect more of the same for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Look for slow clearing through the early morning hours and highs to be mostly in the 60's and 70's along the coast. Inland areas will see more sunshine and some tropical clouds with highs in the 80's and very low 90's . There is still a very small chance for showers with the best chances to our east and south.

Looking ahead, a broad area of low pressure will continue to sit off the West Coast and this pull up more energy from the south in the form of Monsoon and ocean born tropical systems. As is always true with regards to this weather pattern forecasting is a big challenge as many variables come in to play. We do see another tropical storm potentially drifting northward off the coast of Mexico and bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will monitor closely and update frequently through mid week hopefully staying ahead of the expected changes to timing and ins tensity which will likely occur. Beyond the middle of next week, we expect to see high pressure strengthening which will dry things out and bring a slight warming trend as we head toward next weekend.

