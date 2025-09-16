Toasty & muggy Tuesday, tracking rain and thunderstorms mid-week

Dense fog has developed throughout the Central Coast Tuesday morning. The temperature inversion is so strong that visibility will be a problem for most coastal areas though 9am. A fast clearing pattern is expected and the heat is on. Temperatures soar 3-5 degrees from yesterday and max out into the 80s in Santa Barbara. Most of the area will be above average and some places near triple digits inland. It will feel muggy and humid as moisture from Tropical Storm Mario pushes north. Hydrate and avoid strenuous activity during peak heating hours. As the sun sets, more marine clouds and fog will form.

Peak heating occurs Wednesday and Thursday. Expect another few degrees of a warming trend for most areas. A faster clearing pattern is expected and it'll be a hot and humid day yet again! Rain chances jump to 20% by the afternoon. Pop up thunderstorms and rain will develop and bring some measurable rainfall. As of now, it appear that the real measurable rain will occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect steady pulses of rain and some periods of heavier downpours at times. The southerly component and winds may bring the heaviest rainfall to Santa Barbara and south coastlines.

Another toasty day will occur Thursday, however rainfall chances jump to 30% and wet weather is expected for the first half of the day which may make the temperatures feel cooler. Another pulse of showers will arrive by Friday and will bring more light to moderate amounts of rain. When all is said and done, most areas will receive under a half an inch of rainfall. Luckily, this moisture will be enough to soak through the ground and help with drought concerns. Its important to plan accordingly over the next few days and remember when thunder roars go indoors! We begin to dry out Friday evening and the sun appears. Lingering rain chances hold through Sunday but it appears that most of the area will stay dry and temperatures ease up slightly.