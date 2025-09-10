Temperatures fall Wednesday, winds pick up

The marine layer is slow to push in Wednesday morning due to sundowner winds, but expect overcast skies near day break and misting from the marine layer. Northern communities will wake up to dense clouds and drizzle. Bundle up as you head out the door as temperatures fall a few more degrees froem the day prior. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some beaches may see little to no clearing. Onshore flow is strong due to low pressure in Northern California. Winds will be strong as we sit in the wake of the cool system, more wind advisories may be apparent. It'll be a pleasant evening for a run!

The coolest day of the week will be Thursday. Low pressure begins to move through the middle of the United States and leaves the cool air in its wake. More upper 60s and low 70s are expected and another round of marine clouds. Clearing will be better and most areas will see the sun by the second half of the day. Winds will still be strong, but die off slightly from mid-week.

A smaller ridge of high pressure develops Friday. Expect fast clearing, warming temperatures and a picture perfect day. Some clouds will appear in the forecast along with low level fog, use caution when headed out. Gloomy morning are expected over the weekend with bright evenings. Temperatures rise back into the mid 70s and 80s for most areas. Head out to the concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl!