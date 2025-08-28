Skip to Content
Warming Friday, football forecast & weekend heat

today at 3:25 pm
Published 2:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday will be warmer as we clear out from remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette.

Skies will be mostly clear through the weekend with some hot local temperatures.

There will even be some light offshore winds this weekend causing valleys to get toasty.

Conditions will remain above average through Labor Day with 80s in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria & Lompoc. San Luis Obispo will break into the low 90s.

We will return to average temperatures by midweek next week, staying warm in the 70s for most of the region.

Friday's Football Forecast includes home games in Santa Ynez & Orcutt starting off in the 60s, cooling to the 50s. Santa Barbara High School's game starts in the 70s & cools into the 60s.

Local Forecast

Evan Vega

