Warming Wednesday, tracking Gifford Fire winds & heat

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures are warming to above normal Wednesday, especially inland.

Cuyama will be rising near 99 degrees Wednesday.

Triple digit heat will likely build into into our eastern valleys by Thursday, also in Paso Robles.

Winds near the Gifford fire will stay mild or light. Speeds stay closer to the 10mph range across the region Wednesday, a slight decrease in speeds since Thursday. Strong evening gusts will be mostly contained to Gaviota.

High pressure weakens by Saturday causing a cool down for the weekend and most temperatures will return back to near normal.

Mild temperatures are looking more likely for next week.