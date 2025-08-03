Warming expected next week, Monday Aug 4th forecast

Beautiful mid Summer weather holds firm for us as Mother Nature keeps the onshore flow just strong enough to keep things quiet. However, we are seeing some deteriorating air quality as hazy smoke drifts in from the Gifford Fire, located just northeast of Santa Maria. We are monitoring the winds closely and unfortunately, a moderate chance for northerly Sundowner winds could occur for all areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota region and will remain in place through at least early Tuesday. Look for overnight fog and low clouds to drift in across the coastal plains with hopefully some of the cool and moist air sneaking in as far as the Gifford Fire area. Look for more fog and low clouds along the coast with the exception of those areas that hold on to the northerly winds. For Monday, the marine layer should start to thin out a bit and clear quicker through the late morning. Highs will range from the 60's and 70's along the coast, to the upper 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern stays fairly quiet through the early part of next week with the onshore flow holding form. Again, we will be keeping a close eye on the potential for breezy to gusty northerly Sundowners below mountains and foothills. Highs will inch upward through early next week, but still remain very mild for this time of year. A large and strong high pressure system will develop across the Southwest by mid week and this means another heat wave is on the way. Warming inland will be noticeable by mid week and more so as we get closer to next weekend. The good news is that the onshore flow, while weakening, isn't expected to disappear completely and that means our beaches will be very popular. Marine layer fog will keep the coast running about 20 plus degrees below our inland neighbors where highs could exceed 100 degrees. Fore now, there are now heat related advisories or watches in place. If that changes, we'll update you as quick as we receive the information.