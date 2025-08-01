Fiesta Friday, tracking a warmer weekend

Clear skies and a fast warming trend is projected Friday. Perfect beach weather or great conditions to head out to fiesta events! Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s here in Santa Barbara and low 70s for most other beaches. Inland valleys can expect mid 70s and 90s for the far interior. Breezy winds may blow around your fiesta decorations or may be noticeable if headed out to the Ventura County fair. Expect 5-15 mph sustained winds by the evening.

A slight boost in temperatures is expected over the weekend. Santa Barbara and south coastlines will warm close to 80 degrees both days. Most areas warm an additional 5 degrees from days prior. Hydrate and stay cool! Skies clear quick and winds stay light. Marine waters will be calm and perfect for beach goers.

Monday and Tuesday appear to drop a degree or two before a significant warming trend sets up mid week. More details to come, enjoy the perfect weather while it lasts!