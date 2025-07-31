Skip to Content
Toasty Thursday, tracking your Fiesta forecast

Mostly clear skies prevail in Santa Barbara Thursday morning as offshore flow prevents the marine layer formation. Clouds skies will greet Northern communities for the first few hours. A bright and toasty evening is ahead with temperatures above average in Santa Barbara and near normal for most other beaches! Expect sunny and upper 60s and 70s, perfect fiesta weather with a light breeze by the evening. All marine concerns have dropped off and it is safe to return into the water once again!

A bright and warm Friday is ahead. Not much of a weather pattern shift other than the timing of clearing skies. Temperatures ebb and flow by a degree or so and winds remain breezy during the evening. No watches, warnings or advisories expected.

More summer weather this weekend! We get a slight boost in temperatures for most beach communities and upper 70s and a few 80s are expected! This is the ideal beach or pool weekend. Mother nature holds with warm weather and clearing skies through next week.

