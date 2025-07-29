Warming Tuesday, tracking the heat

Clouds will slowly push in Tuesday morning and will be rather quick to clear. Temperatures rise into the 60s and mid 70s and it'll be a fantastic evening for the beach! Some stronger waves arrive in northern communities, great conditions for surfers. Calm beaches and waves in Santa Barbara prompt perfect swimming conditions. Gusty winds begin later this evening and a Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Gaviota corridor. From 6pm this evening through early Wednesday morning expect gusts near 45mph and strong sustained winds. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and 60s.

Marine layer formation will be impacted Wednesday morning, we will likely wake up to clear skies yet again. A slow progression of building clouds is expected and before early lunch the clouds reform. A moderate clearing pattern is expected as offshore winds develop. Wednesday will be our peak heating day in Santa Barbara with my forecast calling for upper 70s. Clear skies and breezy winds will make the evening finally feel like summer!

We say goodbye to the month of July with one last cool and cloudy morning. Very quick clearing is expected as the heat brings offshore winds before lunch. Expect thinning marine layer clouds every morning through the weekend, if not a few clear mornings. Temperatures hold with the summer-like pattern as high pressure to the east brings the heat. Expected upper 70s to last throughout the weekend, if not a few 80s! Hydrate and seek shade when possible.