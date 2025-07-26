Here’s your Sunday, July 27th forecast

Another fantastic day as our string of mild weather continues. Air masses, high and low pressure, are perfectly aligned to keep the moderate onshore flow in place making much of the West Coast the envy of our friends to our east who are roasting under oppressive heat and humidity. Look for more fog and low clouds for our coast through the early morning hours of Sunday. We should see enough breezy northwesterly winds to help scour out the marine layer by mid day. Temperatures for Sunday will likely warm a few degrees, especially inland with highs in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas will see highs in the 80's and lower 90's with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead, gradual warming will continue in to early next week as high pressure drifts back toward the West Coast. At this time, we don't see the forecast turning too hot next week. The long range models keep the high a bit to our east and its intensity shouldn't be overly strong. With this said, long range forecasting usually evolves and we'll need to keep a close eye on how late next week pans out. For now, it looks like some gradual warming with overall very nice weather ahead. We are also not seeing any really potential for extra Monsoonal flow working in to our region. Enjoy the week ahead as we transition from July to August with more nice weather.