Bright and warm Friday, tracking a warming trend

Expect similar cloud patterns Friday morning. South facing beaches will see the marine layer attempting to reform, bringing overcast skies to portions of the area. All northern communities will wake up to dense clouds and gray conditions. Skies turn sunny by midday and temperatures hold into the 60s and 70s. Not much of a change in winds, still another blustery afternoon. Expect 10-15mph sustained winds throughout most of the area. Calm marine conditions, great day for a boat ride or kayaking.

Sundowner winds die off this weekend meaning more robust clouds to start Saturday morning. Clearing will still occur by lunch and temperatures hold below average. Enjoy a nice bike ride or a hike! More rinse and repeat conditions.

More clouds develop Sunday morning and linger through lunchtime. Clearing and warming is expected but the real pattern shift begins Monday. temperatures jump 3-8 degrees and we finally get readings near normal. This will feel like a summer boost as my projections call for 70s at the beaches and 80s inland. Monday and Tuesday will be the most pleasant days of the forecast before we drop back down a few degrees by mid-week.