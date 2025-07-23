Tracking winds and waves Wednesday, fall pattern continues this weekend

Clouds have reformed Wednesday morning bringing more misting and drizzle. Areas of dense fog have developed along major highways and may impact your morning commute. Clouds will slowly clear and we have another cool day ahead. Highs only rise and fall a degree or so from yesterday. Winds will be blustery by the evening and calm marine conditions are expected.

More marine layer clouds form Thursday morning. The cool and cloudy pattern continues, as gradual clearing takes place again. Winds will crank up in the afternoon and will help to mix out clouds. Low pressure off the coast will hold steady and keep temperatures into the 60s and 70s near the coast, 80s and low 90s inland. A large swell off the Baja will provide additional waist to (at times)chest height waves for south facing beaches. Wednesday and Thursday will have the most activity before waters calm down into the weekend.

Strongest winds are expected Friday. The northwesterly push may help clear clouds quickly and may bring advisories to the area. Patio furniture and outdoor decorations need to be brought inside or strapped down. Clouds will clear quicker with the stronger winds in the forecast. Temperatures rise a few degrees into the weekend. Most of the areas stays below average until next week.