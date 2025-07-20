More fog and maybe even some drizzle, Monday July 21st forecast

Another beautiful day with the marine layer being a bit stubborn to clear for some coastal areas. Temperatures stayed at or slightly below normal for this time of year Look for more fog and low clouds through the evening and in to early Monday. With the marine layer being very thick, patchy drizzle is also possible across the coastal plains and foothills. Temperatures for Monday should mirror what we have been seeing with all areas near seasonal norms. This means 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's inland. Fog should clear for most of the coastline, but some beaches could see some lingering clouds through the afternoon.

Looking ahead, our weather story should stay fairly quiet and seasonal with the usual routine of late night and early morning fog giving way to hazy sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the 60's and 70's for the coast and 80's and 90's inland. The marine layer will be a bit deeper for the early and middle of next week as a couple of weak cold fronts approach the West Coast. If enough northerly wind kicks in to gear, the fog could be lighter and more disrupted by drier and cooler off the land. However, temperatures are not expected to warm very much even with better marine layer burn off during the morning hours. The northerly winds could also be strong enough, combined with afternoon Sundowners, to produce an advisory or two for the Gaviota region by mid week. By very late in the work week and toward next weekend, a heat wave kicks in to gear for much of the Southwest. It appears for now that the hottest temperatures will stay well to our east and the marine layer will remain in play. The strengthening of the high and it's shift further west could also bring another threat for Monsoon moisture which is always a challenge pin pointing that weather variable. We will monitor the long range forecast and update any and all changes. Enjoy the week ahead!

