Tracking monsoonal moisture Thursday, slight warming this weekend

The marine layer rebuilt Thursday morning, clouds will clear in a quicker fashion this evening. Mostly sunny skies prevail and temperatures warm slightly. Light winds and calm marine conditions are expected for boaters and those headed outdoors. The slight chance of thunderstorms appears in LA Counties this evening. A smaller chance of showers could arise for interior Ventura or Santa Barbara mountains. Storms would develop after lunch and move erratically. Impacts would be minimal, but this will be monitored by the First Alert Weather Center into Friday afternoon. Dry lightning may bring heightened fire risk for the interior. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s, 90s inland. Enjoy!

More clouds appear early Friday morning. Visibility will be reduced and spots of dense fog appear. Clouds will clear out quickly again and temperatures rise another degree or so. We max out into the mid 70s in Santa Barbara, while its still sweater weather for most other areas. Inland areas warm into he low 90s.

Cool and cloudy mornings last into the weekeend and next week. Similar clearing pattern every afternoon. No major weather pattern shifts, just the warmest day expected to be Sunday, while cooler than average and repeat weather arrives next week.