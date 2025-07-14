Misty Monday morning, tracking “fall-like” weather

Its a damp Monday morning along the Central Coast. Dense Fog has developed producing light misting for most of the coverage zone. Visibility will be reduced and cool cloudy skies may warrant an extra layer when headed out. Cloud linger through midday and eventually clear by late lunch. Temperatures rise into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches and mid 80s inland. Most areas are a few degrees below average. Head out for a rtun or a hike!

More foggy and cloudy skies prevail Tuesday morning. Grab a warm coffee and have those car heaters on full blast! A similar clearing pattern will occur for most areas, however a strong onshore push will keep some beaches cloudy. Inland areas drop in temperatures and highs are expected to be in the low 80s and upper 70s. Light winds appear in the afternoon and marine conditions remain calm.

Onshore flow strengthens Wednesday, meaning it'll be an other wet and cold morning. Temperatures rise or fall by a degree or so and we hold out with this fall-feeling pattern. No major shifts in the weather pattern appear until a small shift Thursday. Some additional moisture and changing winds may inhibit the marine layer formation. More details to come.